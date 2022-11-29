United States have used “deconfliction” hotline to make Russia stop its military operations near Ukraine’s energy system – Reuters

The Pentagon. Photo by Joshua Roberts

The United States initiated a call through “deconfliction” military hotline to communicate concerns about Russian attacks on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Russian and US governments created the “deconfliction” hotline to allow the militaries of the United States and Russia establish effective communications channel at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This communications line has been used only once so far, a US official told Reuters.

Although the US official declined to specify which Russian activity raised the US concerns, there have been publicly acknowledged incidents involving Russian fighting around critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

These incidents include Russian operations around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s biggest, which is located in southeastern Ukraine and has been under Russian control since March 2022.

Russia denies IAEA full access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after it was rocked by powerful explosions this weekend – Euromaidan Press

It must be noted that the “deconfliction” line is not the only way the US and Russia militaries still have to communicate.

Other military channels are available for rare high-level talks between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Morever, US Army General Mark Milley and Russian General Valery Gerasimov, have also spoken on two occasions since Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine started, according to Reuters.

Whether US officials have used the military hotline to urge Russia to stop missile attacks on Ukrainian energy system remains unknown. Russian repetitive massive missile strikes at Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure cripple Ukrainian energy system and cut off millions of people in Ukraine from electricity and heating in the face of cold winter.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, USA