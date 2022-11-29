Ukrainian troops shot down two Russian jets on Nov 28 – Ukraine’s General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian aircraft on 28 November, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Staff says those are a Sukhoy Su-24 bomber and a Sukhoy Su-25 ground attack jet.

Also, the wreckage of a Russian fighter-bomber Su-34 shot down earlier in the war was found in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Military Aviation In UA.

Tags: Su-24, Su-25, Su-35