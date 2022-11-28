Brochures of xenophobic content found in Moscow-affiliated church in west of Ukraine ~~

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) found propaganda materials denying the existence of Ukraine in the facilities of the Moscow-affiliated church in Ternopil Oblast and Prykarpattia region

Employees of the SBU and the National Police found a large number of anti-Ukrainian materials during security measures on the territory of the Pochaiv Theological Seminary and the Ivano-Frankivsk Eparchy of this church. In particular, the SBU found literature that denies the existence of the Ukrainian people, its language, as well as Ukraine’s right to statehood, and, on the contrary, emphasizes that it is an allegedly artificially created state.

The Security Service also found brochures and books of xenophobic and hateful content with offensive fictions about other nationalities and religions.

Most of the literature is the authorship of Russian figures published by Russian printers.

All this physical evidence is the basis for opening two criminal proceedings under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.