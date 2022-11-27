Russo Ukrainian War. Day 277: Ukraine to sign declarations on joining NATO with several states of the Alliance

Daily overview — Summary report, November 26

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, November 26, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:

According to the available information, preparatory measures are underway in the russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to conduct, from December 10 of this year, another wave of covert mobilization into the ranks of the russian occupying forces.

On November 25, it was confirmed that the areas where the enemy’s manpower was concentrated in the Melitopol, Polohy and Mykhailivka settlements of the Zaporizhzhia oblast were hit by fire. The losses of the occupiers amounted to more than 100 people wounded, about 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed and 2 ammunition depots.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of settlements of Novoukrayinka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil of the Donetsk oblast and Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnyanka, Novodanilivka and Plavna in Zaporizhzhia oblast.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. In the Lyman direction – leads the defense. Fired tanks and artillery in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Kupyansk, Kurylivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv oblast; Nevske in Luhansk oblast and Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk oblast. In the area of ​​Stelmakhivka, the russian occupiers used TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1596594388930596868

Regional Updates

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

As of 26 November, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1596262703655317505

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1596627356197818370

according to the head of the OP Andriy Yermak. 4 fighters of the Navy, two National Guardsmen, border guards, one of the TPO, as well as three civilians – a spouse and a man who was considered missing. Among the military – two officers, seven privates and sergeants, defenders of Mariupol, Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. Over the past week, 98 Ukrainian POWs exchanged.

According to the NYT, the US defense departments informs that a third of the approximately 350 Western-made howitzers transferred to Ukraine is inoperative. Since it is problematic to repair artillery in the field, the Pentagon’s European Command has established a repair center in Poland. Work on the restoration of weapons damaged in Ukraine has been carried out at the repair base for the past few months, the publication reports.

The goal of this program is to provide grain to the impoverished countries of Asia and Africa. According to the President, Ukraine is one of the guarantors of world food security and will fulfill its obligations despite the Russian invasion. As part of the initiative, by the beginning of next spring, it is planned to send at least 60 ships from the ports of Ukraine, at least 10 per month, to countries that are at risk of famine and drought, all of which are in dire need of assistance,” Zelenskyy said.

“The Standing Committee of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was unable to change its rules to expel the Russian delegation. We, the Ukrainian delegation, are boycotting work in the OSCE PA until this international organization can form its attitude towards the participation of Russians in it – propagandists and representatives of a terrorist state, a criminal state, ”said Yevgenia Kravchuk, a member of the delegation.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 25 November, 2022:

The overall pace of operations along the frontline has slowed in recent days due to deteriorating weather conditions but is likely to increase starting in the next few weeks as temperatures drop and the ground freezes throughout the theater. Ukrainian and Russian reporting from critical frontline areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine, including Svatove, Bakhmut, and Vuhledar, indicates that operations on both sides are currently bogged down by heavy rain and resulting heavy mud.[1] Temperatures are forecasted to drop throughout Ukraine over the next week, which will likely freeze the ground and expedite the pace of fighting as mobility increases for both sides. The temperature in areas in Ukraine’s northeast, such as along the Svatove-Kreminna line, will dip to near-or-below-freezing daily highs between November 28 and December 4. It will likely take the ground some days of consistent freezing temperatures to solidify, which means that ground conditions are likely to be set to allow the pace of operations to increase throughout Ukraine over the course of the weekend of December 3-4 and into the following week. It is unclear if either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counter-offensive operations at that time, but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting.

Russian officials are continuing efforts to deport children to Russian under the guise of medical rehabilitation schemes and adoption programs. The Ukrainian Resistance Center reported on November 26 that the Russian occupation administration in Luhansk Oblast conducted medical examinations of 15,000 children between the ages of two and 17 and found that 70% of the children (10,500) are in need of “special medical care” that requires them to be removed to Russia for “treatment.”[2] The Resistance Center stated that Russian officials intend these forced deportation schemes to lure children’s families to Russia to collect their children after the children receive treatments, at which point the Resistance Center assessed Russian officials will prevent those families from returning home to Ukraine. The Center‘s report is consistent with ISW’s previous assessment that Russian officials are conducting a deliberate depopulation campaign in occupied Ukrainian territories.[3]

Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova additionally posted an excerpt from a documentary film chronicling the story of the children she adopted from Mariupol.[4] Lvova-Belova has largely been at the forefront of the concerted Russian effort to remove Ukrainian children from Ukrainian territory and adopt them into Russian families, which may constitute a violation of the Geneva Convention as well as a deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign.[5] Lvova-Belova’s documentary is likely meant to lend legitimacy to the ongoing adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, just as the guise of medical necessity is likely intended to justify mass deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian territory.

Russian officials may be attempting to counterbalance the influence of Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin through the promotion of other parallel military structures. The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported on November 26 that Russian officials appointed a Viktor Yanukovych-linked, pro-Kremlin businessman, Armen Sarkisyan, as the new administrator for prisons in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine and that Sarkisyan intends to use the role to create a new “private military company.”[6] The GUR reported that Sarkisyan modeled his effort to create a new private military company on the Wagner Group’s recruitment of prisoners in the Russian Federation and that Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan is sponsoring the effort.[7] Karapetyan is the owner of Tashir Holding company, a longtime subcontractor for Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom.[8] The GUR reported that Sarkisyan’s attempt to create a new private military structure is an attempt to create a counterweight to Prigozhin’s de facto monopoly in the field of Russian private military companies.[9] It is likely that high-ranking Russian officials have approved Sarkisyan’s efforts as private military companies are illegal in Russia.

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov reported that he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 and claimed that they discussed the participation of Chechen units in the war in Ukraine and the creation of new Russian military and Rosgvardia units comprised of Chechen personnel.[10] ISW has previously reported that Kadyrov routinely promotes his efforts to create Chechen-based parallel military structures.[11] Russian officials may be further promoting Kadyrov’s existing parallel military structures and Sarkisyan’s efforts to create a private military company to counteract the growing influence of Prigozhin, whom ISW has previously assessed uses his own parallel military structures to establish himself as a central figure in the Russian pro-war ultranationalist community.[12]

Russian forces are likely using inert Kh-55 cruise missiles in their massive missile strike campaign against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, further highlighting the depletion of the Russian military’s high-precision weapons arsenal. The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on November 26 that Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from aging Kh-55 missiles and launching the missiles without warheads at targets in Ukraine.[13] The UK MoD suggested that Russian forces are likely launching the inert missiles as decoys to divert Ukrainian air defenses.[14] Ukrainian officials have previously reported that since mid-October, Russian forces have extensively used the non-nuclear variant of the missile system, the Kh-555, to conduct strikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure.[15] The Russian military’s likely use of a more strategic weapon system in the role of a decoy for Ukrainian air defenses corroborates ISW’s previous reporting that the Russian military has significantly depleted its arsenal of high-precision missiles.[16] The use of more strategic weapons systems in support of the campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure suggests that the Russian military is heavily committed to the strike campaign and still mistakenly believes that it can generate strategically significant effects through that campaign.

Key Takeaways