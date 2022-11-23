Today Ukraine’s Air Defense shot down 51 out of 70 Russian cruise missiles

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 51 of 70 Russian cruise missiles and five kamikaze drones, press center of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

“On November 23, the terrorist state once again launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine from strategic aviation planes and ships of the Black Sea Fleet. The launches were carried out from 10 Tu-95ms missile-carrying aircraft from the Volgodonsk region of the Rostov region and the Caspian Sea, as well as from two small missile boats from the Black Sea.”

In total, according to the Air Force, the enemy fired about 70 Kh-101/Kh-555 Kalibr cruise missiles. 51 missiles were destroyed by air defense forces and means. In addition, five Lancet-type attack unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the south of Ukraine.