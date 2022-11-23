European cities to send power generators to Ukrainian cities suffering from Russian missile strikes

The European Parliament and the European Association of Cities have launched the “Generators of Hope” initiative, which aims to collect generators for Ukraine in large volumes to help mitigate the difficulties arising from the constant damage to infrastructure by Russian missile strikes.

The project was launched on 23 November, the day when yet another Russian missile strike on Ukrainian critical infrastructure left most of Ukraine without power and killed at least 10 people.

The project’s launch was announced at a joint briefing by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella.

For the campaign, which in the words of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak is designed to help Ukraine get through the most challenging winter in its modern history, the European Parliament is teaming up with Eurocities, a network of Europe’s 200 largest cities.

The program will diffuse the request for generators to European cities and cover the logistics by transporting them to one of three hubs in the EU and then to Ukraine.

