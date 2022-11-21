Russia has lost more than 8000 units of military equipment in Ukraine

One of the invading Russian tanks destroyed in the Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present). Ukraine, March 2022 (Photo: Maks Levin)

The Russian army has lost at least 8044 units of military equipment since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to the weapons monitoring project Oryx.

At this point, 4927 units of the Russian military vehicles and equipment have been destroyed, 198 damaged, 300 abandoned and 2619 captured by Ukrainian forces.

This list includes military equipment, the destruction, damage or capture of which can be confirmed by photos and videos. Therefore, the amount of the equipment that Russia has already lost in Ukraine is likely to be significantly higher. The list does not encompass small arms, loitering munitions, drones used as unmanned bait and civilian vehicles.

