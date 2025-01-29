Support us on Patreon
The initiative aligns with broader European efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas, reinforcing Ukraine’s role as a key player in Europe’s energy security.
byOrysia Hrudka
29/01/2025
1 minute read
Ground structures at one of many Naftogaz’s underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine. Illustrative photo: TSN.
“Europe’s gas vault”: Ukraine offers its storage facilities to Croatia

Ukraine and Croatia have engaged in discussions to bolster Europe’s energy security, particularly by utilizing Ukraine’s vast underground gas storage facilities.

During a briefing with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized the strategic importance of these storage sites.

“This concerns the use of Ukraine’s gas storage facilities, which are the largest in Europe, with a capacity of 31 billion cubic meters. These storages can serve as a reliable gas vault for Europe, where Croatia could store its own gas reserves. I am confident this area of cooperation holds significant potential,” Shmyhal stated.

This initiative aligns with broader European efforts to diversify energy supplies and reduce dependence on Russian gas, reinforcing Ukraine’s role as a key player in Europe’s energy security strategy.

Ukraine has been actively working to enhance regional energy resilience. Recently, Ukraine and Poland announced plans to establish an Eastern European Gas Hub, aimed at securing gas supplies from alternative, non-Russian sources.

