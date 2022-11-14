Ukrainian court ruled to imprison for 12 years a T-72 tank operator called “Fil” who fired at civilian houses in Mariupol

Ukrainian court ruled to imprison for 12 years a T 72 tank operator called “Fil” who fired at civilian houses in Mariupol

 

A T-72 tank operator called “Fil” was detained by Ukrainian forces in April in Rivnopillia (Donetsk Oblast) when his tank was damaged. He fought in the Russian proxy DNR since 2014.

The investigation established he voluntarily signed contracts with various DNR structures created in occupied by Russia part of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast in 2014. As a T72 tank gunner operator, he fired at least 20 shots at residential high-rise buildings in Mariupol. Charged with state treason and participation in the unlawful military organization he was convicted to 12 years in jail, Ukraine’s Security Service said.

