Ukraine may appeal to the G20 states to exclude the Russian Federation from the group

The Verkhovna Rada, Parliament of Ukraine, may appeal to the G20 states to exclude the Russian Federation from the composition of this influential group. The draft resolution No. 8203 on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the countries of the Group of Twenty regarding the exclusion of the Russian Federation from this group was registered on November 14.

Ukraine’s Head of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk is among the authors of the resolution, along with 17 MPs from all parties which makes it likely the resolution will be adopted soon.