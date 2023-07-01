Spain signs a declaration of support for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, Zelenskyy announces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Pedro Sánchez on 1 July, in Kyiv. Source: president.gov.ua

Ukraine and Spain have signed a declaration of support for the country’s aspirations for membership in NATO during the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced.

The declaration does not mention when Ukraine will receive an invitation to the Alliance. However, Kyiv strongly emphasizes that it expects guarantees from NATO during the upcoming summit in Vilnius, RFE/RL reports.

“It is now an undeniable fact: the broader NATO presence in Europe – the wider space of peace and security across the continent. Our joint statement with Prime Minister (Pedro Sánchez), expressing support for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, unequivocally asserts that ensuring the safety of Europe is our joint priority,” Zelenskyy states.

The declaration reads that Spain will support strengthening NATO’s partnership with Ukraine, including the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council as a venue for further increasing and expanding the ongoing cooperation.

“Spain reiterates its support to NATO’s Open Door Policy in accordance with the 2022 NATO Strategic Concept as well as the Madrid NATO Summit Declaration,” the document says.

Tags: NATO, Spain