Russians plan to “evacuate” entire civilian population of three settlements of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast – General Staff of Ukraine forces

The Russian occupiers plan to “evacuate” the entire civilian population from the settlements of Kreminna, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne in Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast deep into the temporarily occupied territories due to the humanitarian situation in the Oblast, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The General Staff also reports that in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, the Russian occupation authorities are expanding the coverage area of ​​propaganda sources. So, according to available information, the occupiers are launching the “Mariupol-24” TV channel. Round-the-clock broadcasting is planned to be introduced within a month.