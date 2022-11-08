Belarus, Russia forms grouping of troops – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

The formation of a group of troops continues in Belarus, together with the Russians, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.

“The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing the Russian Federation with infrastructure, territory and airspace,” Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces informed. “The formation of a Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus is underway.”

