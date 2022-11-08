Another priest of former Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine accused of collaboration during occupation, he escaped to Russia

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Security Service said a priest of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast called on the local religious community to support the invaders during the occupation. He also justified the crimes of the aggressor in the war against Ukraine in his “sermons.” Finally, he also supported Russian soldiers with information, and food, and tried to recruit locals to serve in the Russian army. During Ukraine’s counteroffensive and the liberation of the Kupiansk district, he fled to Russia together with a local woman who helped him.

In addition, the priest personally contacted the occupation administration of the Kupiansk district. He sent a “thank you” letter to the so-called “head of the military-civil administration of the Kharkiv Oblast”. In the letter, he thanked the Russian military for “welfare and help,” the SBU said, adding the photo of the letter.

The Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine recently proclaimed it officially parted with its Moscow headquarters to become an independent church branch under the official name “Ukrainian Orthodox Church.” At the same time, numerous of its priests have supported the Russian invasion in contrast to the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine based in Kyiv.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags