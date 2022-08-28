Ukraine’s forces struck one of the largest Russian military bases in Melitopol.
Russian occupiers located it on the territory of the Avtocolorlit plant in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Freedom TV.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine’s forces struck large Russian military base in Melitopol
Ukraine’s forces struck one of the largest Russian military bases in Melitopol.
Russian occupiers located it on the territory of the Avtocolorlit plant in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Freedom TV.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine