Macron condemns neutral position of countries regarding war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron made perhaps the strongest statement since the war in Ukraine has started, condemning the neutral position of the countries regarding the war in Ukraine, Politico reported.

“Those who are silent today are serving — whether against their will or secretly with a certain complicity — the cause of a new imperialism,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.

“I want to say things quite clearly today: Those who want to mimic the struggle of the nonaligned in refusing to express themselves clearly are making a mistake and this will carry a historic responsibility,” he said, in reference to the nonaligned movement during the Cold War.