Russia spent quarter of 2022 budget on nine months of war in Ukraine – Forbes

The costs were distributed thus, according to Forbes analyst Volodymyr Dacenko:

Forbes says that Russian military spending doubled in the fall. Now the war is costing Russians at least $10 bn a month. Part of this is due to partial mobilization — 30,000 recruits, will cost Russia an additional $1.8 bn per month, given that approxinately $200 is spent on a soldier each day.

After mobilization, the total cost of salaries for the military fighting in Ukraine is approximately $2.7 billion. Accordingly, the costs of arming and equipping soldiers have increased, as well as compensation payments — for each dead soldier, his family should receive RUB 7.4 mn ($110,000).

Missile attacks take up a significat part of the costs. Over the course of 9 months, Russia fired more than 4,000 missiles at Ukraine. The average cost of one russian missile is $3 mn, bringing total Russian missile costs to $14.1 bn. And the Russians spent more than $5.5 bn on artillery shells.

As well, Russia has lost $8 bn worth of aviation equipment (278 jets and 261 helicopters), and $20.8 bn worth of all lost equipment.

In addition, according to the Oryx project, Ukrainian defenders captured at least 1,953 units of Russian heavy weapons. The total value of these trophies is almost $2 bn, without light weapons and ammunition.