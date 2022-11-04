Bulgaria to start sending military aid to Ukraine

On November 3, the Bulgarian parliament decided to provide military aid to Ukraine as a contribution to the joint efforts of the international community to support the victims of Russia’s aggression.

“The Parliament assigned the Council of Ministers to organize in a short time the signing of agreements for the provision of the necessary military equipment, taking into account the Bulgarian possibilities. By November 10, 2022, the Council of Ministers shall take all the necessary actions to declare Bulgaria’s readiness to contribute to the EU mission to assist Ukraine, the decision of the National Assembly foresees.”

In addition, the government of Bulgaria will support Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights for violations of the European Convention on Human Rights and will join the case of Ukraine against Russia before the International Court of Justice.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision of the Bulgarian parliament. “Bulgaria proves its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. This support surely can not be seen as involvement in the war. On the contrary, it helps to put an end to it sooner,” he said.

