US military now monitoring use of western weapons in Ukraine

US military forces are now monitoring how Ukrainians account for Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior US defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday, AP reported.

The official did not detail how close to the battlefront the US troops are getting but said they are going where security conditions allow. The US Defense attache and the US Office of Defense Cooperation team that is in Kyiv have conducted several inspections, the official said, noting that Ukrainian officials have been transparent about the weapons’ distribution and are supporting the inspections.

