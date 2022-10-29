Spanish police detain a vandal who painted Russia’s Z and V symbols on historical buildings

On Oct. 29, Generalitat de Catalunya said that police detained a 57-year-old man accused of painting on buildings and writing threatening texts. For example, he painted Z – a symbol of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the walls of a 1000-year-old cathedral in Barcelona.

The man put swastikas and Russian symbols of the war and posted his “works” on social media.

Police launched an investigation and arrested him. The detainee was brought before the court and released on bail.