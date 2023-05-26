Spain to send four Leopard tanks to Ukraine, defense minister says

A Spanish Leopard 2E. Spanish Army file photo of a Leopard tank in Latvia

On 25 May, during the Ramstein format meeting, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that Spain would send four Leopard 2A4 tanks and M113 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian Army.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev said 110 German-made Leopard 1 tanks would arrive in Ukraine “soon.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Spain