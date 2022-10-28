Russia’s Defense Minister announces end of mobilization in Russia, decree not signed yet

Latest news Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu reported that the partial mobilization has apparently ended and 82,000 mobilized people have already been sent to Ukraine, Russian media reported.

According to Shoigu, 300,000 people were mobilized, 218,000 among them, are undergoing combat training at training grounds.

41,000 of the 82 sent to Ukraine are already participating in hostilities.

“The dispatch of citizens called for mobilization was completed on Oct. 28. The notification of citizens has been completed. The task of 300,000 people set by you has been completed. No additional tasks are planned,” Shoigu said.

Although, Putin has not signed the decree on the termination of mobilization yet.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags