Russia’s Defense Minister announces end of mobilization in Russia, decree not signed yet

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu reported that the partial mobilization has apparently ended and 82,000 mobilized people have already been sent to Ukraine, Russian media reported.

According to Shoigu, 300,000 people were mobilized, 218,000 among them, are undergoing combat training at training grounds.

41,000 of the 82 sent to Ukraine are already participating in hostilities.

“The dispatch of citizens called for mobilization was completed on Oct. 28. The notification of citizens has been completed. The task of 300,000 people set by you has been completed. No additional tasks are planned,” Shoigu said.

Although, Putin has not signed the decree on the termination of mobilization yet.