US, UK, France released statement after speaking with Russian defense minister

The Foreign Ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States released a common statement after each of the countries spoke to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu at his request. They stressed they “reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory. The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation. We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia.”

The Foreign Ministers also discussed their determination to continue supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance in the face of Russia’s “brutal war of aggression.”

“We reiterate our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression. We remain committed to continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defend its territory for as long as it takes,” the statement reads.

 

