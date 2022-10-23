Zelenskyy accused Iran of lying when Iran denies supplying drones to Russia

Iran is lying when it says that it does not supply Russia with drones, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his interview with CTV and CBC.

“Iran supplies them [Russians] with drones, supplies them with murders of Ukrainians, this is their agreement for money. This is the kind of bloody money that Iran earns. They can say: “We didn’t take anything, show the financial calculations”… We are talking about specifics – Iran handed over the drones used to kill Ukrainians, they continue to kill. Not one, not two or five, but hundreds. We know that there are thousands of orders and agreements, but hundreds have definitely been handed over.

They cannot be trusted. They can tell their society that they didn’t sell anything, but that’s a lie, an outright lie. They are killing our people,” Zelenskyy said.