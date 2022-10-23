Russia starts using Kh-101 missiles produced in Q2 of 2022 – Defense Express

The Kh-101 missiles Russia used to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure on 22 October was produced in the second quarter of 2022, Defense Express reported citing its sources.

This means that, on the good side, Russia’s stocks are indeed running out and whatever they produce goes immediately to the front.

On the bad side, Russia continued producing these missiles, which require sophisticated electronics, in April-June 2022, after sanctions were introduced. However, the Russians could be using old stocks of the sanctioned components, Defense Express notes.

In total, on October 22, Russia fired 36 missiles at Ukraine, most of which were shot down. In particular, according to the Air Force Command, during one of the waves of the attack at 7 a.m., the Russians launched 17 cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types and another 16 sea-based Kalibr missiles. Ukraine’s air defense managed to shoot down 18 of them.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Reznikov,

Russia now has two-thirds fewer missiles in its stockpile than it had before the start of the full-scale war. Currently, Russia has more than 600 missiles of various types, in particular:

124 missiles for Iskanders

272 Kalibr missiles;

213 cruise missiles of Kh-101 and Kh-555 types.