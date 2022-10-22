Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 241: Russia begins withdrawal from western Kherson Oblast ~~

The two-hundred-forty-first (241) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defence Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not abandon attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defence Forces have repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Ternova settlements of the Kharkiv oblast; Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka in Luhansk oblast and Lyman, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Novokalynove, Ozaryanivka, Odradivka, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk oblast.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

During the day, the enemy carried out 5 missile and 19 air strikes, launched more than 94 MLRS rockets.

Areas of about 20 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. These are, in particular, Kharkiv, Kupyansk; Bakhmut, Odradivka, Maryinka, Zelenopillya of the Donetsk oblast; Zaporizhzhia, as well as Novovoskresenske in the Kherson oblast.

In committing their crimes, the enemy used aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as Shahed-136 attack UAVs.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly. The deployment of the joint regional grouping of troops of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus continues. During the day, enemy aviation carried out training flights in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the available information, there have been not rare cases of conflicts between the Russian and Belarusian military personnel against the background of nationality and the Russians’ defiant attitude towards Belarusians.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siverskyi direction – from mortars and barrel artillery, from the areas of Ukrainja, Mykolaivka, Krasnyi Khutir, and Hai settlements of Chernihiv oblast, as well as Pokrovka in Sumy oblast;

in the Slobozhansk direction – from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Hlyboke, Milove, Ohirtseve, Neskuchne, Starytsa, Ternova, Strilecha, and Chuhunivka;

in the Kupyansk direction – from mortars and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Bohdanivka, Berestove, and Kyselivka;

in the Lymansky direction – from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Karmazynivka, Zarichne, Shyiykivka, and Terny settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction – from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Andriyivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Ivangrad, Rozdolivka, Zelenopillya, Klishchiivka and Opytne settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction – from tanks and artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Pervomaiskyi.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Novopavlivskyi and Zaporizhzhia directions. It carried out shelling in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Biloghirya, Zeleny Hay, and Mala Tokmachka.

In the South Buh region, more than 20 settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire. Among them are Novovoskresenske, Myrne, Davidiv Brid and Novohredneve.

According to available information, a large part of the population left the city of Kherson. The Russian occupiers, who remained in the city, change into civilian clothes and move into the abandoned apartments. The enemy is preparing Kherson for street battles.

As of October 21, the Russian occupiers are conducting measures to free the premises of the Kakhovka Hospital from patients and medical personnel.

In the city of Enerhodar, Russian soldiers are looting abandoned apartments and hotels where they lived.

Along with the search for weapons, the Russian military leadership does not stop trying to attract foreign mercenaries to the war in Ukraine. According to available information, in one of the countries of the Middle East, the recruitment of militants continues.

The level of dissatisfaction with the actions of the military leadership on the part of the civilian population of the Russian Federation is increasing. In particular, because of the mobilization that still continues in remote regions, despite the official announcement of its end.

On October 20 of this year, the Defence Forces fired at a repair base of the occupiers and enemy equipment in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka, Kherson oblast.

The aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 16 strikes during the past day. The defeat of three strongholds and ten areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as three positions of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems, was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and one Orlan-10 UAV in various directions.

Over the past day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 14 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse, the enemy’s S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, enemy artillery at firing positions, and 5 more important targets.