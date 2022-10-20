UK says Russian aircraft fired missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea

The Royal Air Force RC-135 aircraft was on routine patrol over the Black Sea when it was shadowed by two Russian SU-27 fighter jets. One of the Russian planes fired a missile, the UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has revealed.

According to him, the incident happened on Sept. 29 in international airspace. Wallace believes it was not deemed a “deliberate escalation”. However, he said it did show the Russian military is “not beyond” deciding “the rules don’t apply to them”. The House of Commons heard Russia blamed the Black Sea incident on a “technical malfunction” of the SU-27 jet.s

UK patrols over the Black Sea were initially suspended, but have now resumed and are escorted by fighter aircraft, Sky News reported.