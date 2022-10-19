EU to impose sanctions on Iran for supplying weapons to Russia

The European Union plans to impose sanctions on Iranian individuals and legal entities due to the weapon’s supply to Russia in a few days. Iranian-made kamikaze drones are used to attack Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure, Politico reported.

One senior official said to Politico that the new package sent a “strong signal” to Tehran, while another senior official said such individual sanctions would be quicker to implement than economic sanctions, which would require a new legal framework and may have little additional effect given Iran is already under severe economic sanctions from the United States.

Tehran denies the transfer of weapons to Russia, including kamikaze drones.

There’s unofficial information that Iran plans to supply even more drones and surface-to-surface missiles to the Russia to use in a war against Ukraine.