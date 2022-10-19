8 wounded, damaged buildings in Zaporizhzhia Obl after Russia’s attack

On Oct. 19, Russian invaders attacked a critical infrastructure facility, towns of Guliaipole and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 8 civilians were injured, Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration Head Oleksandr Starukh reported.

“On the night of October 19, Russian occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” said Starukh. “The occupant used S-300 missiles. A fire broke out at the facility, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties.”

Eight civilians were wounded after Russia’s attack on Orikhiv. They were hospitalized.

Also, private houses, the building of the city council and an educational institution were damaged.

Electricity and water supply in Orikhove hasn’t been restored yet.
In addition, the town of Guliaipole a local school was destroyed. No casualties reported.

 

