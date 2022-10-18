EU Parliament upheld the proposal of the Sweden Democrats to vote on the resolution on the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Charlie Weimers, Member of the European Parliament and Vice Chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group said.

https://mobile.twitter.com/weimers/status/1582053327021527043

The voting is planned for 21-24 November this year, according to his commentary. 201 MEPs voted to include the resolution to the agenda, 99 against while 61 abstained.