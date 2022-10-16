Russia lost some 300 troops, 14 APCs, 5 tanks, 7 artillery pieces on Oct 15 – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the 16 October morning assessment by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia lost a total of approximately 65,000 troops amid its invasion of Ukraine that had started on 24 February with 300 Russian troops KIA on 15 October alone.

The Staff’s estimation of the Russian losses of equipment are as follows

  • tanks: 2,529 (+5 on Oct 15)
  • armored personnel vehicles: 5,193 (+14)
  • artillery systems: 1,589 (+7)
  • MLRS: 365 (+0)
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems: 186 (+0)
  • aircraft: 268 (+0)
  • helicopters: 242 (+0)
  • operational-tactical level UAVs: 1,224 (+14),
  • cruise missiles: 316 (+0),
  • warships/boats: 16 (+0)
  • vehicles and fuel tanks: 3,959 (+8)
  • special equipment: 143 (+1)

On 15 October, the Russian forces suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Bakhmut directions, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

