Russia considering deployment of a small number of its T-14 tanks primarily for propaganda purposes – British intel ~~

In its January 19 intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that Russia is considering the deployment of “a small number of its new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine.” the Ministry notes that the T-14’s production is in low tens, and if Russia deploys these tanks, “it will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes.”

The Ministry tweeted:

Russia is likely considering deploying a small number of its new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine.

In late December 2022, imagery showed T-14s on a training area in southern Russia: the site has been associated with pre-deployment activity for the Ukraine operation. This followed pro-government Russia media outlets claiming T-14s were being prepared for deployment. However, it is unclear whether Russia has yet moved the type into Ukraine.

Any T-14 deployment is likely to be a high-risk decision for Russia. Eleven years in development, the programme has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems. An additional challenge for Russia is adjusting its logistics chain to handle T-14 because it is larger and heavier than other Russian tanks.

If Russia deploys T-14, it will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes. Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat.

Tags: Russian tanks, T-14 Armata, tanks