Mortality rate among wounded Russian soldiers exceeds 50% – General Staff of Ukraine

The mortality rate among wounded Russian soldiers exceeds 50%, the General Staff of Ukraine’s forces says.

“This is due to low-quality medical care and reluctance of Russian command to evacuate the wounded,” the General Staff explained. It added that many Russian wounded are being admitted to medical facilities in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. E.g. in Donetsk, about 100 wounded people arrived this week.

