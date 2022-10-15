Damage to Crimean bridge slows down supplies to Russian troops near Kherson – ISW

The damage to the Crimean Bridge on 8 October likely continues to slow down deliveries of Russian supplies and personnel to southern Ukraine, the Institute for Study of War wrote.

Krym Realii published satellite imagery of over 1,000 trucks on the Russian side of the bridge waiting in a three-to-four-day line to cross the strait via the ferry. Krym Realii found that there are only four ferries operating with a capacity of 90 trucks and 300 people each. Maxar satellite imagery also showed Russian military trucks using the ferry to cross the Kerch Strait, ISW wrote.

