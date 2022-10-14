Ukrainian soldiers receive state awards in hospitals on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine

On October 14, Ukraine celebrates the Defender’s Day of Ukraine, the Feast of the Patronage of the Most Holy Mother of God, and the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks.

“We will return the Ukrainian flag to all our cities and communities in the south of the country. We will return our Crimea. We will restore the territorial integrity of our state, we just have to do it, we have to return all Ukrainians who, unfortunately, are still being held captive in Russia or forcibly deported from our land,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the solemn ceremony dedicated to the Defender’s Day in Kyiv.

After the speech, the head of state presented the orders of the Gold Star to soldiers who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for the liberation of Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, shooting down Russia’s aircraft, UAVs, and Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones and intelligence special operation. Military medics also received state awards.

In addition, Zelensky visited the intensive care and trauma departments of a military hospital. He spoke with the wounded warriors and presented them with state awards for courage and selflessness shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.