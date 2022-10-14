Russian command uses mobilized servicemen as “cannon fodder” – Ukraine’s President

The Russian command uses the mobilized servicemen as “cannon fodder”, but this creates significant pressure on Ukrainian defenders, said Zelenskyy in his evening address.

“Now Russia is throwing thousands of its mobilized to the front. They have no significant military training, but their command does not need it at all. They expect that the mobilized Russians will be able to survive the war for at least a few weeks, then they will die, then new ones will be sent to the front.
But during this time, the use of Russian generals of their people as “cannon fodder” allows to create additional pressure on our defenders. This is a tangible pressure,” Zelenskyy said. “And I am grateful to all our warriors who withstand it. I am also grateful to our partners who understand that in such conditions we need to increase defense assistance.”

Also, Zelenskyy noted that the Bakhmut direction remains one of the toughest at the front. He noted the soldiers of the 5th separate assault regiment of the Land Forces, the 1st separate battalion of the Marines and the battalion of the 4th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “for skillful and heroic actions” in the defense in this direction.

Also, the President urged to observe safety rules and heed the air raid alarm, especially on October 14, when Ukraine celebrates the Day of Defenders.

 

