Ukraine returned 20 more defenders from Russian captivity

On Oct. 13, Ukraine returned 20 more people from Russian captivity, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak reported.

According to Yermak, 14 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 4 fighters of the Territorial Defense, one National Guard, and one Navy serviceman are among the just-released.

Also, among liberated are people who were held in Olenivka prison by Russian invaders, in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

On Sept. 21, Ukraine managed to return 215 Ukrainian POWs including Azovstal defenders.