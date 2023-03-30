210,000 Ukrainian children enrolled in German schools, 188,000 in Polish schools since Russia’s full-scale war

The number of Ukrainian children in German schools has risen to nearly 210,000, Berliner Zeitung reports. Compared to the previous week, the number increased by 1,683. The data from the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK) refer to general education schools and vocational schools.

As of the end of February, nearly 188,000 Ukrainian children who arrived in Poland after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion were enrolled in Polish schools and kindergartens, according to Polske Radio.

