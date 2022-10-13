Residential house destroyed by Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv last night (updated)

Five-storey residential house destroyed by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv overnight into 13 October 2022. Source.

Last night the residents of the south-Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv heard massive explosions. At 3:58, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported:

“After 1 a.m., Mykolaiv came under massive shelling. A five-story residential building was hit. The two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest is under rubble. Rescuers are working on the scene.”

At about 8:20, Mykolaiv Oblast Head Vitalii Kim said that the Russian troops used the primarily anti-aircraft missiles S-300 to attack the city:

“At night, the city of Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling by S-300 type missiles. A five-story building was hit. An 11-year-old boy was found under the rubble. The child spent 6 hours under the rubble. Now he is receiving medical treatment. The search for 7 more people is ongoing.”

Update:

A boat station building was also destroyed in the last night’s Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. The oblast authorities say that the station’s employee may remain under the rubble. Other rockets reportedly landed in the open area.