Residential house destroyed by Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv last night (updated)

Residential house destroyed by Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv last night (updated)

Five-storey residential house destroyed by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv overnight into 13 October 2022. Source

Latest news Ukraine

Last night the residents of the south-Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv heard massive explosions. At 3:58, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported:

“After 1 a.m., Mykolaiv came under massive shelling. A five-story residential building was hit. The two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest is under rubble. Rescuers are working on the scene.”

At about 8:20, Mykolaiv Oblast Head Vitalii Kim said that the Russian troops used the primarily anti-aircraft missiles S-300 to attack the city:

“At night, the city of Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling by S-300 type missiles. A five-story building was hit. An 11-year-old boy was found under the rubble. The child spent 6 hours under the rubble. Now he is receiving medical treatment. The search for 7 more people is ongoing.”

Update:

A boat station building was also destroyed in the last night’s Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. The oblast authorities say that the station’s employee may remain under the rubble. Other rockets reportedly landed in the open area.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags