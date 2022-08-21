Ukrainian defenders destroy Russia’s ammunition depot near Chornobaivka

“Russians are trying to make more depots with fewer stocks accumulated, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are reaching them everywhere,” Kherson Regional Council Member Serhii Khlan reported.
