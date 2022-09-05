Podoliak calls residents in occupied territories to prepare bomb shelters

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called on the residents of the temporarily occupied territories including Crimea, to follow the officials’ recommendations during the de-occupation process – to be ready to go to bomb shelters, have water and charged power banks with them.

