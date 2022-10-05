Majority of EU citizens support weapon deliveries to Ukraine

The majority of EU citizens, namely 60%, are in favor of further arms supplies to Ukraine, European Pravda reports, citing a survey conducted by the Bertelsmann Foundation in June, with reference to RND.

Every three months since the beginning of the war, the Foundation asks 12,000 people in different EU countries what they think about the EU policy towards Ukraine. The first survey was conducted in March.

The March poll showed that the level of support for arms supplies was 62%, while in June it fell slightly to 60%.

In Germany, 61% of respondents believe that Ukraine should be supplied with weapons. The highest figure among the EU countries is in Poland – 84%.

Among the surveyed states, only Italy lacks a majority in favor of supplying weapons. There 58% of respondents are against it. The level of approval for arms supplies also fell in France – by 8%.

Bertelsmann Foundation expert Isabelle Hoffmann noted that in March “everyone was in shock and the desire to support Ukraine was very high.” Now the shock has subsided, “but the will to support is still very high, although the negative effects are more visible in everyday life.”

The same poll showed that 66% of EU citizens support Ukraine joining the bloc, Bild reported.

