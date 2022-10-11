Kyiv pedestrian bridge stood because it was made from Azovstal steel

Volodymdrskyi Bridge in Kyiv before/after Russia's missile strike.

On Oct. 10, Russia hit Volodymyrskyi Bridge with missile, but it stood.

Russians are trying to make it "bridge for bridge"? pic.twitter.com/nwq8yqStFD — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) October 10, 2022

According to Metinvest media, 700 tons of steel in the construction of Volodymyrskyi Bridge was used. S420 NL1 plates with a thickness of 8 to 55 mm were produced at Azovstal in Mariupol.

Shortly after the Russian near miss on the pedestrian "glass bridge" in Kyiv, a man shows a part of the missile. 📹https://t.co/nMO09IC2Y2 pic.twitter.com/bWmOn0QRFM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 10, 2022

From the side, the bridge resembles a ribbon frozen in the air, resting on the Kyiv hills. This elegance is emphasized by two lightweight central piers 22 and 32 meters high. But the external lightness is a skillful illusion of architects, the structure itself is strong and reliable.