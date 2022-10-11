Kyiv pedestrian bridge stood because it was made from Azovstal steel

Volodymdrskyi Bridge in Kyiv before/after Russia's missile strike.  

Latest news Ukraine

On Oct. 10, Russia hit Volodymyrskyi Bridge with missile, but it stood.

According to Metinvest media, 700 tons of steel in the construction of Volodymyrskyi Bridge was used. S420 NL1 plates with a thickness of 8 to 55 mm were produced at Azovstal in Mariupol.

From the side, the bridge resembles a ribbon frozen in the air, resting on the Kyiv hills. This elegance is emphasized by two lightweight central piers 22 and 32 meters high. But the external lightness is a skillful illusion of architects, the structure itself is strong and reliable.

 

