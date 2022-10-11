32 Ukrainian soldiers return from Russian captivity

On October 11, the Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak announced that 32 Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russian captivity in the latest prisoner swap. Ukraine has also managed to bring back the body of the Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka.

“Among the liberated are officers, sergeants, and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They have been in places of fierce fighting. Many of these people were considered missing,” Yermak said.