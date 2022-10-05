Ukrainian troops liberated six settlements in Luhansk Oblast – Oblast Head Haidai

Ukrainian troops have liberated six settlements in Luhansk Oblast as of 5 October 2022, according to the Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

On the evening of 5 October, in his comment to the Ukrainian TV channel FreeDom, Haidai said:

“We know what the Ukrainian military is already de-occupying, by the way, some fighters have already shared photos with the names of these settlements. Still, I’ll maintain a pause until the General Staff’s official information is out. I can only say that as of today, these are six settlements.”

The official didn’t name the liberated settlements saying that when the Russian invaders see that a liberated settlement gets media attention they often try to level it.

According to social media reports, two of the six were Luhansk’s villages of Makiivka and Hrekivka in the Svatove District near Kharkiv Oblast’s eastern administrative border. Luhansk’s village of Bilohorivka near the border with Donetsk was liberated in mid-September.

