US eyes $1.5 bn monthly aid to Ukraine, urges EU to do the same – Bloomberg

Latest news Ukraine

The US is willing to support Ukraine with $1.5 bn a month in aid during the war against Russia and is pushing its European allies to commit to similar amounts, Bloomberg reports.

The US, which approved $4.5 billion in grants to cover the rest of the year, has in private pressed on the EU to do more while it struggles to deliver on previous pledges, officials who asked to remain anonymous said.

The International Monetary Fund has assessed that Ukraine needs roughly $5 bn every month to keep its economy going and cover essential services (basic public expenditure, schools, hospitals and Ukraine’s electrical network). It received only $2 bn in aid in September, down from $4.7 bn in August, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

The EU has committed nearly €9 bn euros in aid to Ukraine. However, due to disagreements, the bloc has paid out only €1 bn, while another €5 bn have been approved but not yet delivered to Kyiv. The outstanding €3 bn remain stuck over issues including whether the aid should be in the form of grants or loans, and how to structure guarantees, Bloomberg reports.

How much of US aid to Ukraine actually goes to Ukraine

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags