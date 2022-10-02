US eyes $1.5 bn monthly aid to Ukraine, urges EU to do the same – Bloomberg

The US is willing to support Ukraine with $1.5 bn a month in aid during the war against Russia and is pushing its European allies to commit to similar amounts, Bloomberg reports.

The US, which approved $4.5 billion in grants to cover the rest of the year, has in private pressed on the EU to do more while it struggles to deliver on previous pledges, officials who asked to remain anonymous said.

The International Monetary Fund has assessed that Ukraine needs roughly $5 bn every month to keep its economy going and cover essential services (basic public expenditure, schools, hospitals and Ukraine’s electrical network). It received only $2 bn in aid in September, down from $4.7 bn in August, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

The EU has committed nearly €9 bn euros in aid to Ukraine. However, due to disagreements, the bloc has paid out only €1 bn, while another €5 bn have been approved but not yet delivered to Kyiv. The outstanding €3 bn remain stuck over issues including whether the aid should be in the form of grants or loans, and how to structure guarantees, Bloomberg reports.