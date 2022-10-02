Nine NATO countries support Ukraine’s membership in Alliance

On October 2, the Presidents of Central and Eastern European NATO Member States condemned the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and supported Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO in a joint statement.

“We reiterate our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We do not recognize and will never recognize Russian attempts to annex any Ukrainian territory,” it says.

The Presidents of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Montenegro, and Slovakia demanded immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from all the occupied territories of Ukraine and urged the Allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine.

In addition, the presidents said they “firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership.”

Ukraine applied for fast-track NATO membership on 30 September.

The application was a surprise for the Biden administration, and Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, “stopped short of backing Ukraine’s request for an ‘accelerated accession’,” Politico reported.

Canada has stated that it supports Ukraine’s NATO membership.

NATO is already paying dearly for its hestitation on Ukraine

