Ukraine’s NATO bid came as surprise to Biden administration – Politico

Ukraine’s September 30 announcement that it was seeking an accelerated entry into NATO came as a surprise to the Biden administration, according to two US officials familiar with internal discussions, Politico reported.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, “stopped short of backing Ukraine’s request for an ‘accelerated accession’ to join NATO, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the bid in response to Moscow declaring it had annexed four regions of Ukraine,” Politico says.

Pelosi declined to explicitly endorse the bid but said she supports a “security guarantee” for Kyiv.

