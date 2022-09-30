Russia threatens to deport, fire Ukrainians who refuse Russian passports – General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

Russian occupiers in Tokarivka, a town in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, are threatening to deport locals if they don’t accept a Russian passport by 1 October, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

In Mariupol, another Russian-occupied Ukrainian city teachers are threatened to be fired if they refuse to exchange Ukrainian passports for Russian ones. Other residents are permitted to keep their Ukrainian passports when receiving Russian ones.

In occupied Kherson, the Russians evicted residents of several dormitories for further settlement of servicemen of the Russian occupation troops who arrived to reinforce units in this area.

Over 29 September, the invading army conducted 5 missile and 11 air strikes, made more than 100 attacks with MLRS. Almost 50 settlements were damaged. Among them – Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Voznesensk, Pavlivka, Vysokopillia, Bilohirka and Myrne.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags