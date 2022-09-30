Russia threatens to deport, fire Ukrainians who refuse Russian passports – General Staff

Russian occupiers in Tokarivka, a town in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, are threatening to deport locals if they don’t accept a Russian passport by 1 October, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

In Mariupol, another Russian-occupied Ukrainian city teachers are threatened to be fired if they refuse to exchange Ukrainian passports for Russian ones. Other residents are permitted to keep their Ukrainian passports when receiving Russian ones.



In occupied Kherson, the Russians evicted residents of several dormitories for further settlement of servicemen of the Russian occupation troops who arrived to reinforce units in this area.

Over 29 September, the invading army conducted 5 missile and 11 air strikes, made more than 100 attacks with MLRS. Almost 50 settlements were damaged. Among them – Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Voznesensk, Pavlivka, Vysokopillia, Bilohirka and Myrne.