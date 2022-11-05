Zelenskyy presented US Security Advisor with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise

On 4 November Zelenskyy had a meeting with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Jake Sullivan with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the II degree, which he was awarded for significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, and support for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The parties discussed the issues of further support for Ukraine from the US for the defense and liberation of its territory from the Russian occupiers, increasing the capabilities of Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure, financial and humanitarian support, strengthening sanctions against the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, and consolidating international support for Ukraine.